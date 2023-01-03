Steel Prices Jump Again, Taking Total Hike to Rs. 25,000 in 30 Days

The domestic prices of steel products spiked for the fifth time since December as the menace of skyrocketing raw material prices impair the country’s construction sector.

Domestic steel producer Amreli Steels Limited (PSX: ASTL) representing the country’s southern manufacturing backdrop increased the prices of steel rebars by Rs. 5,000 per metric ton effective December 28, 2022. Retail prices now stand in the range of Rs. 225,000-227,000 per ton, according to JS Research.

Since December 2022, manufacturers have raised the prices of steel products by around Rs. 25,000 mainly due to fear of a shortage of raw materials amid restrictions on imports.

Steelmakers last month started increasing the prices of steel rebars. Aisha Steel Mills Limited (ASL) was one of the first ones to announce a big increase in the prices of Cold Rolled Coil (CRC) and Hot Dipped Galvanized Coil (HDGC). Producers representing both the North and South followed suit in just a few weeks.

Mughal Steel was the last player to increase the rates of Mughal Supreme & Mughal G-60 by Rs. 5,000 per metric ton in the last week of December. ASTL is the latest manufacturer to announce a rate hike as the production forecast for the entire sector remains grim, taking the overall tally since the first week of December to roughly Rs. 25,000.

The current market environment is pretty bad as input costs are rapidly rising, leaving manufacturers with no choice but to pass the cost on to end users.