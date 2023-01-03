Youngest Microsoft-Certified Pakistani Kid Booked for Two Murders in KP

A Microsoft-certified software engineer, who broke multiple records in 2009, has been charged with two murders over a land dispute in DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In this regard, Qayyumabad’s Cantt Police Station has registered an FIR against Babar Iqbal, who used to be described as a “genius cyber kid” after he became the youngest Microsoft-Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) at the age of 12 in Dubai.

According to SHO Muhammad Saleem, Babar Iqbal’s family was engaged in a land dispute over a residential plot. He further noted that a complaint was filed against him by Muhammad Sajid, whose father was allegedly shot dead working at a construction site.

Babar opened fire on other employees present at the site, killing two people, including Muhammad Sajid’s father. Following the incident, he escaped with his mother and sister.

It is worth noting here that Babar also received certifications as a Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA) and the youngest Microsoft Student Partner (MSP) at the ages of 10 and 11, respectively. He was also lauded by former President Asif Ali Zardari.