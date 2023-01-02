Govt Orders Crackdown Against Social Media Users Painting Dark Picture of Economy

The federal government has decided to go after those creating a negative perception of Pakistan’s economy on social media platforms, multiple reports have claimed.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by top civil and military officials.

According to details, the premier has authorized relevant authorities to take action against those social media accounts that are portraying a dark picture of Pakistan’s economy.

The meeting’s participants agreed that the act of negative reporting on Pakistan’s default risk is anti-Pakistan and those who are doing this are playing a part in fueling the foreign agenda.

As for the security situation of the country, the NSC decided to take stern action against the resurging terrorism, with the participants vowing to crush terrorists wherever they are hiding.

The premier directed to take all provinces on board to ensure the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and to improve the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).