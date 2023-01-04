Ajman Announces Revised Bus Fares for Massar Cardholders

The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA), UAE’s public transport body, has announced a revised bus fare system under which it increased bus fares on the Massar card, a top-up facility for using public transport.

According to details, the new system will go into effect on 23 January with standard bus fares, whether paid via cash or Massar card. Presently, the bus fares are AED 3 and AED 5 on Massar card and cash, respectively. After revision, cardholders will also pay AED 5.

Meanwhile, ATA’s call center representative verified the reports and said that all bus fares will be revised except for buses going to Dubai, which will remain the same.

Previously, ATA also announced a 30% student discount on Massar cards in an effort to encourage students to use public transportation.

People can get a Massar card for AED 25 via ATA’s website or Ajman Central Bus Station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street and it will have a pre-loaded balance of AED 20.