You Can Now Travel to Murree for Just Rs. 100

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has officially launched a shuttle bus service between Islamabad and Murree. The move is aimed at facilitating the tourists who throng the hill station throughout the year.

According to the details, the shuttle service runs from Bhara Kahu to Lower Topa. A bus departs from the terminal every 90 minutes. Each passenger is charged Rs. 100 for a one-way trip.

Children aged under 12 and citizens over 65 years of age are able to travel for free. Meanwhile, citizens have lauded the CDA for providing them with an affordable travel facility.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman CDA Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis said that the shuttle service also aims to reduce traffic on Murree Expressway during peak tourist seasons.

This isn’t the first time a shuttle bus service between Murree and Islamabad has been launched. Previously, the Punjab government launched a similar initiative in July 2022.

During Eid-ul-Azha last year, the provincial government operated 15 buses between Islamabad and Murree. Tourists were charged Rs. 100 for a one-way ticket a year ago.