Karachi to Experience Extreme Cold this Weekend

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed that Karachi, known for its hot and humid weather, is all set to experience severe cold on 7 and 8 January.

Met Department’s spokesperson revealed that the cold wave will continue in the first week of this month and added that the highest temperature during the weekend will be between 9-11°C in the metropolis.

According to Samaa TV, Chief Meteorologist of PMD, Dr. Sardar Safaraz, also confirmed that Karachi will experience a colder weekend, caused by Balochistan’s westerly winds.

On the other hand, several regions of the country, particularly Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, are under dense fog/smog, which has lowered the visibility on highways and motorways to just a few feet.

Therefore, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights, and call 130 during an emergency. Also, several flights from Lahore were canceled on account of extreme smog.

Via Samaa TV