Babar Azam Equals Joe Root’s Record of 50+ Scores in World Test Championship

The year 2022 was outstanding for Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, as he broke numerous batting records of legendary cricketers.
One of these milestones is the most fifty-plus runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, where he equaled England’s former captain, Joe Root.
The right-hander scored 161 runs in the first innings of the opening Test match against New Zealand, equaling Root’s 14 fifty-plus runs in the cycle.
The Lahore-born cricketer is also the second leading run-scorer in the cycle, with 1,500 runs in 25 innings at an average of 62.50 and the highest score of 196.
The all-format captain has four centuries and ten half-centuries, including a match-saving 161 runs against New Zealand in the opening Test in Karachi.
Meanwhile, the former England captain, who is the leading run-scorer in the cycle with 1,915 runs, has also recorded fourteen 50+ scores which include eight centuries and six half-centuries.
Australian opening batter, Usman Khawaja, is third on the list with ten fifty-plus scores, while West Indian batter, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Australian middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne, have 9 fifty-plus scores each.
|Batter
|Country
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|50+ scores
|100s
|50s
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|25
|1,500
|62.50
|14
|4
|10
|Joe Root
|England
|40
|1,915
|53.19
|14
|8
|6
|Usman Khawaja
|Australia
|21
|1,134
|70.87
|10
|4
|6
|Kraigg Brathwaite
|West Indies
|22
|948
|49.89
|9
|2
|7
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|25
|1,265
|57.50
|9
|5
|4
Last month, Babar broke former Australian captain, Ricky Pointing’s record for most fifty-plus scores as captain, across all formats, in a calendar year.