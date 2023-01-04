Babar Azam Equals Joe Root’s Record of 50+ Scores in World Test Championship

The year 2022 was outstanding for Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, as he broke numerous batting records of legendary cricketers.

One of these milestones is the most fifty-plus runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, where he equaled England’s former captain, Joe Root.

The right-hander scored 161 runs in the first innings of the opening Test match against New Zealand, equaling Root’s 14 fifty-plus runs in the cycle.

The Lahore-born cricketer is also the second leading run-scorer in the cycle, with 1,500 runs in 25 innings at an average of 62.50 and the highest score of 196.

The all-format captain has four centuries and ten half-centuries, including a match-saving 161 runs against New Zealand in the opening Test in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the former England captain, who is the leading run-scorer in the cycle with 1,915 runs, has also recorded fourteen 50+ scores which include eight centuries and six half-centuries.

Australian opening batter, Usman Khawaja, is third on the list with ten fifty-plus scores, while West Indian batter, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Australian middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne, have 9 fifty-plus scores each.

Batter Country Innings Runs Average 50+ scores 100s 50s Babar Azam Pakistan 25 1,500 62.50 14 4 10 Joe Root England 40 1,915 53.19 14 8 6 Usman Khawaja Australia 21 1,134 70.87 10 4 6 Kraigg Brathwaite West Indies 22 948 49.89 9 2 7 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 25 1,265 57.50 9 5 4

Last month, Babar broke former Australian captain, Ricky Pointing’s record for most fifty-plus scores as captain, across all formats, in a calendar year.