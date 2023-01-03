Third Umpire Spoils the Party After Adam Zampa Does a Cheeky Mankad in BBL [Video]

In the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), another controversy erupted, bringing the rules and spirit of the game into question once more.

During the 27th match of the BBL, Melbourne Stars’ Adam Zampa attempted to ‘Mankad’ Melbourne Renegades’ batter, Thomas Rogers.

ALSO READ Date Confirmed for Shan Masood’s Wedding

The disagreement over the decision arose when the umpire ruled in favor of the non-striker despite Rogers being well outside his crease.

The Stars’ bowler appeal was overturned by the umpire because the leg-spinner’s bowling arm got past his head vertically and thus did not count as Mankad.

Spicy, spicy scenes at the MCG. Not out is the call…debate away, friends! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/N6FAjNwDO7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2023

ALSO READ PCB Willing to Support Saudi Arabia to Promote Cricket

Law 41.16.1 of the MCC code says, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out.”

“In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

In this case, Adam Zampa’s delivery arm crossed his head vertically, and therefore the umpire ruled in favor of Thomas Rogers.