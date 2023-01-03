Najam Sethi Orders to Immediately Pay Salaries Due Since Ramiz Raja’s Tenure

The new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has issued the orders to immediately pay the salaries to players and staff due from the former Chairman Ramiz Raja’s tenure.

ALSO READ New PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Hints at Mohammad Amir’s Comeback in National Team

After the issue of domestic cricketers and support staff not being paid their salaries, a Pakistan Junior League star also revealed that the U-19 players who featured in the Pakistan Junior League did not receive their payments from the PCB. The players and other employees have not been paid for recent tournaments despite being contracted by the PCB.

According to the reports, the former Chairman Ramiz Raja could not regulate the dues in his tenure resulting in the non-payment of players and officials for several months. However, the new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has now taken the notice of the matter.

The PCB Chairman Najam Sethi announced on Twitter that he has ordered the Pakistan Cricket Board to clear all the remaining dues on an urgent basis paying salaries to the players and staff members.

“I am pleased to report that PCB has been ordered to immediately clear outstanding payments of contracted players and employees pending since the last regime,” wrote Najam Sethi.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Sets a Minimum Strike Rate Criteria for Selection in Pakistan T20 Team

While the PCB is now ready to pay the payments to PJL stars, the new administration has also decided to draw curtains over the U-19 league citing it as a ‘financial fiasco’.