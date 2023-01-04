Quetta Airport to Get a New Runway Next Month

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that it will develop a newer and better runway at Quetta International Airport, which will be able to accommodate wide-body planes as well.

CAA’s Chief Operations Officer (COO), Malik Mazhar Hussain, made this announcement during a meeting with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) officials who are facing severe problems in business travel after floods destroyed major arteries of Balochistan.

In addition, COO Mazhar stated that the new runway, planned to be launched next month, will receive direct flights from Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and European countries.

In this regard, CAA has sought assistance from the QCCI in a bid to offer excellent air travel facilities to the business community and others, he added.

According to COO Mazhar, it is the government’s top priority to provide trade and industry officials with facilities because they are directly involved in the country’s economic activity.

Speaking about the flood-induced destruction, QCCI officials requested CAA to promote competition among private airlines in the province, as railways services also remain suspended for the last five months.

They urged the CAA to instruct private airlines to operate 3-4 flights from Quetta, which will help them travel to other cities.