Ramiz Raja Spills the Beans on Misbah and Waqar Younis’ Controversial Removal

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, opened up on the controversial removal of former coaches, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Ramiz stated to the media that he intended to bring a new setup before the T20 World Cup 2021 as their contracts were slated to expire in January 2022.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Orders to Immediately Pay Salaries Due Since Ramiz Raja’s Tenure

While answering a question, the former cricketer stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board paid their full two-year salary and were treated with respect. Ramiz went on to say that while it was difficult for him because he had strong relations with Waqar, it was his right as board Chief to bring in a new setup.

“The CEO talked to Misbah. It obviously didn’t look good that the change took place within a week or ten days before the T20 World Cup,” Ramiz added.

ALSO READ Third Umpire Spoils the Party After Adam Zampa Does a Cheeky Mankad in BBL [Video]

The former PCB chief also revealed that he had noticed the need for changes in the coaching staff even at the time when he was commentating. Ramiz also defended his decision to change the coaching staff, claiming that their successors performed an excellent job during one and a half years.

It is worth noting that the newly-appointed PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has initiated the process of finding a new head coach for the Pakistan national team. According to reports, former head coach Mickey Arthur is in line to be re-appointed as national team head coach in place of Saqlain Mushtaq.