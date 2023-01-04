The Future of Work is Mobile, Reveals Telenor Asia Study

More than two years after the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses and employees around the world are finding their balance in this new, digitally connected reality.

Professionals with desk jobs survived and thrived in the new and socially distant workplace, transforming the forced reset into a catalyst for accelerated digital transformation. Mobile technology has been and will continue to be essential for future dynamics of success.

The new and improved hybrid work culture that we all are a part of today started to take shape years ago. The pandemic, however, turbo-charged these changes and forced the economy to quickly readjust and keep businesses afloat even in times of isolation.

Now is the time for organizations to focus on building greater resilience while ensuring that employees succeed in this new digital world of work.

Mobile technology can empower businesses and their employees in unprecedented ways, as shown in a study, ‘Digital Lives Decoded: Work’ by Telenor Asia.

The report summarises findings from a survey of more than 8,000 mobile internet users aged 18 and above, spread across South and Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The survey found that more than eight out of ten respondents felt their performance and productivity had increased because of mobile technology, with more than half believing personal productivity had increased by 20% or more.

When it comes to boosting careers, nine out of ten respondents believe mobile technology has a fundamental role in enhancing their skills. In Pakistan, 63% of respondents felt mobile devices significantly improved their careers and skill development.

Areej Khan, Chief Human Resources Officer at Telenor Pakistan, said that the increased use of mobile technology in recent years has brought about many benefits, especially when it comes to sustaining productivity while working from home.

“Mobile technology isn’t just bridging the gap between work and employees’ personal lives but also becoming a key tool in boosting efficiency and effectiveness.”

The report also highlights how mobile technology has impacted women more positively than men. In Pakistan, 63% of women have felt empowered because of mobile technology and experienced a positive impact on life compared to 59% of their male counterparts.

Mobile is now also on its way to becoming a popular means for generating income by nearly half of the people surveyed.

46% of the Pakistani respondents believed that mobile phones have significantly improved their quality of life. 44% of women in Pakistan have reported enjoying greater access to work and income opportunities, compared to 33% of men.

The report reveals important insights into the role of workplace practices and resistance to change in mobile technology. More than half of the Baby Boomers surveyed in the report felt they lacked adequate knowledge of mobile technology.

C-Suite executives also demonstrated similar sentiments compared to less senior staff concerning their mobile fluency.

Almost one-third of the respondents consider connectivity a key feature in enabling them to build new skills. However, privacy and security concerns closely followed as the respondents reported that to be their greatest concern, especially amongst urban respondents.

53% of the Pakistani respondents are concerned with their online privacy and security while working remotely.

When it comes to working remotely, adequate knowledge of technology is a fundamental skill. However, 47% of the respondents in Pakistan felt that they needed more skills or knowledge to take advantage of the benefits of mobile devices.

Despite some challenges, the bigger picture shows a positive impact of working remotely on employees. It is common for employees to feel isolated from not having access to the same information as their in-office peers.

According to the survey, physically present workers are more likely to have quicker career progress than their remote peers.

As shown in the research, organizations are pivotal in building greater resilience in the new world of work, and technology holds immeasurable potential.

This research aims to reveal important insights into the scale of opportunity that mobile is present in today’s increasingly connected world and carving the path to a digital-first economy.

To read more about the changing work landscape visit: TELENOR ASIA – DIGITAL LIVES DECODED