UAE Reiterates Support for Pakistan Against Climate Change

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, has expressed full support for Pakistan’s measures to combat climate change.

He issued this statement during a telephonic dialogue with Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, during which PM Shehbaz thanked him for UAE’s financial and material help following flood-induced destruction across the country.

In addition, both leaders announced collaborative efforts to enhance and diversify bilateral ties, while PM Shehbaz also invited UAE President to visit Pakistan.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO), PM Shehbaz also briefed UAE President about the upcoming ‘International Conference on Resilient Pakistan,’ to be held in Geneva on 9th January.

Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) will jointly host the conference to collect funds for the flood victims. Regarding floods, experts believe that they were caused by climate change. The massive floods killed around 1,739 people, affected 33 million and resulted in $30 billion in economic losses.

It is worth mentioning here that both countries have had close bilateral ties for more than five decades, making UAE Pakistan’s biggest trading ally in the Middle East and also a major investment hub.