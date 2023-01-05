Dubai Hosted More Than 23.7 Million Passengers in 2022

On New Year’s Eve in Dubai, more than 107,082 passengers arrived with 95,445 arriving at Dubai Airports, 6,527 via the Hatta border crossing, and 5,010 from seaports.

Dubai International has been busy in December because of the holiday rush, the recent football tournament in Doha, and the fact that Dubai has become a popular tourist destination over the past 20 years.

Overall, 23,672,468 passengers arrived in 2022, representing an 89% increase in passenger traffic as compared to the previous year.

In terms of mode of entry, 21,817,022 passengers arrived via the airports, 1,612,746 people entered through the Hatta border crossing, and 242,700 passengers used seaports.

According to Dubai Media Office, the year 2021, on the other hand, saw 12,025,468 passengers entering Dubai via airports, 399,083 through the Hatta border crossing, and 83,700 via seaports.

Also, Dubai Airports were placed first internationally and regionally in the Airports Council International (ACI) report for 2022. Legatum Prosperity Index also retained Dubai Airports in the top position for tolerance towards foreigners.