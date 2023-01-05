Young Man Murders His Friend After Argument Over Rs. 200

A youngster killed his close friend over an argument over Rs. 200 in Sialkot’s Sambrial area on Wednesday, as reported by the 24News.

According to locals, Sajid, 26, was shot seven times by a friend in Sambrial’s Muhalla Rasulpura.

As a result, Sajid expired on the spot, while the suspect escaped. The body was brought to the hospital by a rescue official, while the police opened a case and initiated investigations.

In similar news, Sialkot police solved a murder case against unidentified suspects earlier this week.

It was reported that the victim’s brother, Ali Raza, who had reported the crime with unidentified suspects, was revealed to be the real murderer. Raza allegedly had an illicit affair with his brother’s wife and hired someone to kill his brother.

The police used modern technology to investigate the murder and arrested four people, including Raza and the victim’s wife, in connection with the crime.