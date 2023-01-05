General Asim Munir Pays First Official Visit to Saudi Arabia After Becoming COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 4 to 10 January 2023.

According to the details, COAS will be meeting the senior leadership of both brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation, and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects.

Also, General Asim Munir immediately started overhauling Pakistan Army’s top leadership, after he appointed Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif of the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) as the new Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It is pertinent to mention here that Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif of the EME Corps previously served as DG Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO) and he is a highly esteemed officer of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.