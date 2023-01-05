Govt Struggling to Appoint Next PTA Chairman Due to Legal Troubles

The federal government is in trouble as it looks to appoint an Acting Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa rejected the Cabinet Division’s request to work until January 21st, 2023.

The process for appointment of the next PTA Chairman has started but the role of Acting Chairman until the permanent position is filled is most likely subject to a few legal complications which could badly impact the day-to-day affairs of the authority, sources told ProPakistani.

As it stands, Senior Member PTA (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar is retiring on Tuesday, January 10th. Meanwhile, the reappointment of Member Finance Muhammad Naveed has already been challenged in the High Court by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar.

Sources said the appointment of the Acting Chairman PTA may be delayed due to the current position of these members. It should be added that the summary of the extension of tenure of Member Compliance has also been sent to the federal cabinet.

In any case, it has been indicated that several important frameworks under the regulator’s ambit are facing potential delays due to the various impediments in the appointment of an Acting Chairman,

Cabinet Division officials said the federal government will fill the role of the Acting Chairman PTA as per law. Pertinently, the process of permanently filling the PTA hot seat is underway but a completion date has yet to be determined.