Inzamam Wants Babar Azam to Continue as Pakistan Captain

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has made a bold statement about the captaincy capabilities of the all-format captain, Babar Azam.

The legendary batter remarked that leading a team is a difficult job that requires time to learn and that Babar is currently at that phase of his career.

The former captain went on to say that he does not believe the 28-year-old is under pressure because he is performing admirably with the bat.

“He needs our support at this time. The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don’t think he should be replaced,” he added.

Last week, legendary batter, Javed Miandad, had also spoken out in support of Babar Azam saying, he should continue to captain in all three formats.

The captaincy capability of Babar has been in the spotlight after England whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match Test series last year.

When major changes occurred in PCB management last month, it was expected that the new setup would remove Babar Azam as red-ball captain.

Days later, the newly appointed PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, stated that Babar Azam would continue to captain the national team in all three formats.

Babar Azam has done well as white-ball captain since taking over, but his leadership in Tests has come under scrutiny following a poor performance this season.