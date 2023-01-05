Surprise Inclusions as Pakistan Announces Squad for New Zealand ODI Series

Pakistan has announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand with a few surprise inclusions in the side.
Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green while vice-captain, Shadab Khan has been left out of the squad after suffering a finger injury during his stint with Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.
Leg-spinner, Usama Mir has been included in the squad in the absence of Shadab after a sensational outing in the Pakistan Cup 2023. Middle-order batter, Haris Sohail has made his return to the squad while Kamran Ghulam has also been handed a call-up to the 50-over side.
Tayyab Tahir has also earned a call-up after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the 2023 Pakistan Cup. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique and Sharjeel Khan were left out of the 16-man side.
Express pacer, Haris Rauf has also recovered from his injury and has returned to the squad for the three-match series. Rauf sustained an injury during the first Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Here is the full squad:
|Babar Azam (c)
|Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
|Fakhar Zaman
|Imam-ul-Haq
|Haris Rauf
|Haris Sohail
|Kamran Ghulam
|Shan Masood
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Mohammad Wasim Jr
|Naseem Shah
|Salman Ali Agha
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Tayyab Tahir
|Usama Mir