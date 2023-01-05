Here’s Pakistan Cricket Team’s Complete Schedule for 2023

2022 was full of ups and downs for the Pakistan cricket team. While the Men in Green managed to qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, they fell short at the last hurdle before a poor outing in the historic home Test series against England.

The Green Shirts finished the year with the first Test match of the two-match series against New Zealand and started 2023 with the second match of the historic tour. The second Test will be among the six Test matches Pakistan will play throughout the year, and will be the only one that they will play at home.

After the conclusion of the ongoing New Zealand tour, Pakistani players will turn their attention to the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is scheduled to be held in February-March.

Apart from six Tests, the Men in Green are also scheduled to play five T20Is and eight ODIs apart from the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Future Tours Program, Pakistan will host New Zealand for a five-match ODI and T20I series in April/May. The series is subject to confirmation from both boards but is likely to go ahead on schedule.

After the New Zealand series, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series before playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan away from home.

Pakistan will then turn its attention to hosting the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in September, where it will host India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and one qualifier for the six-team tournament.

The Shaheens will then travel to India to take part in the ODI World Cup. The mega-event is set to be played in October/November of 2023.

Finally, Pakistan’s last series of the year will be played against Australia as they travel down under to take part in a three-match Test series.

Here is the full schedule:

Series Date Test ODI T20I New Zealand tour of Pakistan Dec-Jan 2022/23 2 3 0 Pakistan Super League Feb-Mar 2023 0 0 – New Zealand tour of Pakistan April/May 2023 0 5 5 Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka July 2023 2 0 0 Pakistan tour of Afghanistan August 2023 0 3 0 Asia Cup September 2023 0 – 0 ODI World Cup Oct-Nov 2023 0 – 0 Pakistan tour of Australia Dec-Jan 2023/24 3 0 0

*Schedule subject to confirmation