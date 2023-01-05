More Former Cricketers to Get PCB Gigs Soon

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee has planned to include former cricketers in the setup for the national team.

According to the details, the management is keen to give some of the responsibilities to former cricketers including the recently retired national cricketers.

Former cricketers, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Younis Khan are expected names to return to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Former pacer Umar Gul, whose term with the Afghanistan team has ended, is said to be a strong candidate for the position of bowling coach of the national team.

Former cricketers, Tauseef Ahmed, Basit Ali, Arshad Khan, Taufeeq Umar, Yasir Hameed, and Kamran Akmal are also expected to get responsibilities.

The names of former women’s cricketers Batool Fatima, Syeda Nain Fatima, and Marina Iqbal are also being considered for new responsibilities in PCB.

Yesterday, former captain and Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq told the media that every cricketer should be ready for the responsibility and if he was offered, he will wholeheartedly take the role.

Most of the aforementioned former cricketers had been in the cricket board for one post or another in the past including Inzamam-ul-Haq and Moin Khan.

Currently, former all-rounders, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, and former pacer, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, are in the Selection Committee for the national team.