Porn Actress Wants to Play Cricket for Pakistan After Bazid Khan’s Gaffe

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 5, 2023 | 1:09 pm

Renowned commentator, Bazid Khan, mistakenly called former New Zealand cricketer and fellow panelist, Danny Morrison, as American adult content creator, Dani Daniels, and it took the internet by storm.

The gaffe has also caught the eyes of Dani Daniels as she has responded to it in a hilarious way on Twitter. Retweeting the video, she penned, “Put me in coach!”

During the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, Bazid confused Danny Morrison with Dani Daniels, and netizens were quick to pounce on the slip.

Bazid shocked millions of viewers when New Zealand tail-enders Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel stitched together 104 runs for the 10th-wicket stand in the first innings.

He was referring to the highest-ever 10th-wicket partnership for New Zealand when the netizens caught him calling Danny Morrison as Dani Daniels.

As for the highest-ever 10th-wicket partnership for New Zealand, BF Hastings and RO Collinge still hold the record. The duo amassed 151 runs against Pakistan at Auckland in 1973.

