Ticket Sales Begin for Pakistan-New Zealand ODI Series

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jan 5, 2023 | 1:37 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kicked off the sale of tickets for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Karachi.

As per the announced schedule, all three white-ball matches will take place from January 9 to 13 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In order to ensure more crowd in the stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ticket prices at nominal rates, starting from Rs. 250.

Fans will get a single ticket for the general enclosure, Muhammad Brothers and Intakhab Alam for Rs. 250, while the tickets for the First-Class enclosure, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan, and Majid Khan will cost Rs. 500.

Meanwhile, the ticket for the Premium enclosure, Imran khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Zaheer Abbas will be available at Rs. 750 while the ticket for the VIP enclosure, Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad, and Fazal Mehmood is Rs. 1500.

Interested fans can get the ticket online at www.pcb.bookme.pk while the payment can be applied through Easypaisa, Jazz Cash, credit or debit cards, or bank transfers.

The cricket board has set the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad, RJ Mall (Pakistan physical disability cricket association), and Sector- 35-F Korangi number four as the e-ticket points.

Cricket fans can also visit Gareeb Nawaz and China Ground parking’s on the match days for tickets. The sale of tickets has been started yesterday and will be available till January 8.

