Over 60,000 Apply for UAE’s Job Loss Insurance Scheme

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 5, 2023 | 6:20 pm

Around 60,000 people have registered for the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance plan in United Arab Emirates (UAE) ever since it came into effect on 1 January 2023.

In accordance with the UAE government’s orders, private and public sector employees are required to register for the scheme, while domestic workers, contract employees, minors (under the age of 18), and pensioners, working somewhere, are exempt from it.

Speaking about the new subscribers, UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) stated that 86% of 60,000 people registered through the ILOE website, and 90% applied for the annual payment plan rather than the monthly one.

About ILOE

ILOE insurance plan, a social security initiative, was launched this year under which laid-off workers in UAE will be granted up to three months of compensation.

Workers whose basic salary is less than AED 16,000 must pay a monthly AED 5 or yearly AED 60, including value-added tax (VAT). If they are laid off, they will be paid 60% of their basic salary for the next three months. Meanwhile, employees with a salary over AED 16,000, must pay a monthly AED 10 or yearly AED 120.

Also, insurance has to be subscribed for 12 consecutive months to qualify for cash benefits in the event of job loss.

