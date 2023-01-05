Pakistan and India in Same Group Once Again for 2023 Asia Cup

The 2023 Asia Cup will witness a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India as both sides have been drawn into the same group in the tournament.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, Jay Shah, revealed the groups for the mega-event set to be held in September. Pakistan and India along with a qualifier are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are together in Group B.

Here are the groups:

Group A Group B Pakistan Afghanistan India Bangladesh Qualifier Sri Lanka

The previous edition of the Asia Cup was held last year in a T20 format. Sri Lanka emerged victorious as they defeated Pakistan in the final of the tournament. The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in the ODI format with six teams taking part in the tournament.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup has been marred with controversy ever since Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been at the forefront of raising concerns as they announced that the chances of the Indian team traveling to Pakistan are minimal, and the tournament will likely be shifted to UAE.

The statement did not sit well with former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ramiz Raja, who lashed out at the BCCI and threatened to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Ramiz stated that it is virtually impossible for the Asia Cup to be moved to another country. If that is the case, then PCB will not be sending the team to India for the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the BCCI has changed its stance and will agree to participate in the tournament in Pakistan. Since the incident, PCB has had a change of regime with former chairman, Najam Sethi, taking over the reins once again.