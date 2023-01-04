Simon Doull Blasts PCB Officials For Interfering With Pitch Curation

New Zealand’s former cricketer Simon Doull has called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for unfairly interfering in pitch curation making bowlers like Mir Hamza totally useless.

Kiwi commentator and former cricketer criticized the PCB for mistreating bowlers by creating batting-friendly tracks in the home series after batters scored big in Karachi Test.

The former cricketer pointed out that bowlers like Mir Hamza have failed to make a mark because they play first-class matches in comparably favorable conditions while they have been made toothless by this flat track as it offers zero assistance to bowlers.

“You’re picking a guy like Mir Hamza who has a terrific First Class record; you pick guys who perform well at that level, but they come and bowl on this, a road. It offers nothing. There’s no grass on it, there’s no seam movement, there’s no carry. They’re going from bowling on a green pitch with a bit of assistance and movement to an absolute road. What do you expect? You can’t expect them to do the same job that they’re doing at the First Class level if you’re going to produce these type of surfaces,” said Simon Doull.

The former pacer also told the officials to avoid interfering in the pitch curation as he advised the pitch curators to create pitches similar to the ones in the domestic games which provide assistance to bowlers as much as they help the batters.

He said, “Pakistan have got to start producing the same wickets for Tests at they do for First Class cricket. The people above, the hierarchy, have just got to leave their noses out of it. Let the ground staff do their job properly. That would assist the bowlers and assist Pakistan cricket.”

The PCB has constantly faced backlash from fans and experts for curating extremely batting-friendly pitches in their home series leaving the bowlers helpless and clueless.