English County Middlesex Wants to Play in the PSL

The Middlesex County Cricket Club has reportedly shown interest in entering the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In this regard, the Club and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are in close talks and will discuss the matter further in the next meetings soon.

ALSO READ Simon Doull Blasts PCB Officials For Interfering With Pitch Curation

Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the Club, Andrew Cornish, told the media that the move came after the PCB showed interest in the participation of overseas domestic teams in PSL.

Andrew further added that the club and PCB management have already held talks and further development on the matter will come in the coming weeks.

The Club will not participate in the upcoming edition of PSL which is scheduled to kick off on February 13. However, they will send a squad for a short pre-season warm-up tour as a sign of commitment.

It was reported that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is aware of the fact but has shown no objection to the development.

The PSL season typically favors English teams, and the fact that Middlesex’s players are paid should eliminate the need for significant additional cash.

The tour is expected to provide possibilities for Middlesex’s women’s squad, youth sides, and disability team.

It is worth noting that the club would most likely not have to pay anything to join the PSL, unlike other teams, who have had to spend millions.