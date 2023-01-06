ECP to Register Transgender Persons

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is going to start the registration of transgender persons in Peshawar next week with the cooperation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Social Welfare Department, NADRA, and NGO, Da Hawa Loor.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting held in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner with the Director of Local Government Elections, Zulfikar Ahmad, in the chair.

Assistant Director (Social Inclusion), Aun Ahmad Naqvi, Assistant Director NADRA and Focal Person, Shahid Khan, and Mehnaz of the Social Welfare Department attended the meeting where Khurshid and Ayesha represented Da Hawa Loor.

It was decided that in the first phase, the registration of transgender persons would begin in the office of the Social Welfare Department, Peshawar, as a pilot project from next week.

Zulfikar Ahmad stressed the need for conducting a special awareness campaign regarding the registration of the community.