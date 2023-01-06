Punjab Announces Decision on Extension in Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

Media outlets have reported that the Punjab government has decided to extend winter vacations in public and private educational institutes in the province on account of prevailing cold weather.

However, such stories have turned out to be fake as School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) have decided against extending the winter holidays.

According to the details, both departments have decided not to compromise on the future of students. Both public and private schools and colleges in the province will resume educational activities on 9 January.

On 29 December, SED and HED decided to extend the winter vacations in public and private schools and colleges till 8 January on account of a sudden drop in temperature.

Originally, SED had announced winter vacations in schools from 24 to 31 December. The schools were scheduled to reopen on 2 January, but the closure was extended till 8 January.

Similarly, HED had also notified winter holidays in colleges from 24 to 31 December. The colleges were meant to resume on 2 January, but the holidays were prolonged till 8 January.