Govt Receives Over 50 Applications for the Position of Chairman PTA

The Cabinet Division has received over 50 applications for the position of Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) since former chief Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa left the charge on January 4th, 2023.

The federal government has constituted two committees for assessing and shortlisting candidates. One committee consisting of Cabinet Division officials will assess the candidates, while another committee consisting of federal ministers and secretaries will take care of the shortlisting process, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

In December of last year, the Cabinet Division issued an advertisement for the appointment of the new Chairman of the PTA. For two weeks, the promotion invited applications from qualified candidates.

Earlier, the federal government decided against extending the term of retired Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa as PTA chairman. The cabinet division had sent a summary for a 4-year extension in the tenure. It is noteworthy that before making a decision, the Cabinet Division had initially asked the chairman to continue working till January 21, 2023, which he rejected.