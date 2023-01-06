Poultry Association Warns Price of Chicken Meat Could Hit 1,000 Per Kg

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf warned on Friday that the price of chicken meat could rise to Rs. 1,000 per kg in the coming days due to poultry feed shortage.

Chauhdry said that around a dozen containers carrying 0.75 million tons of soybean and canola are also stuck at the port, which are used to make poultry feed.

The PPA Chairman further highlighted that the poultry industry can stock supply for 15 days or a month which has now been consumed.

He said that the current increase in the price of chicken is due to the dwindling supply of chicken feed in the market. He warned that the price could rise to as high as Rs. 1,000 per kg in the coming days if the situation doesn’t improve.

It is pertinent to mention here that since October last year, when customs officials restricted the entry of GMO soybean supplies mostly from the United States (US) and Brazil, chicken product prices have skyrocketed. So far, nine shipments were held up at the port due to legal complications.