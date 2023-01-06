UHS Introduces New Syllabus for Medical and Dental Colleges

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to new syllabus for its affiliated colleges. The new syllabus will take effect with the commencement of new classes in medical and dental colleges on 1 March.

According to the details, a modular integrated curriculum will be introduced in the medical and dental colleges affiliated with the UHS.

Under the new syllabus, medical and dental students will be taught clinical subjects from the first year of their degrees. Till now, medical and dental students were taught basic medical science subjects in the first two years and clinical subjects from the third year.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, Vice-Chancellor (VC) UHS, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, stated that the move has been made on the recommendation of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to the accreditation criteria of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME).

PMC is already working with the WFME to make Pakistan’s medical and dental degree programs internationally recognized.

The WFME assessment will include a physical visit which is to take place within 12 to 15 months and will be well within the 2024 deadline to attain WFME recognition for Pakistani doctors to practice internationally, especially in the United States (US).