British High Commissioner Pays Farewell Call on PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that the Pakistan-UK relations are rooted in history, shared legacy, and strong people-to-people bonds, which have gone from strength to strength.

The prime minister made these remarks in his meeting with outgoing British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner who paid a farewell call on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

He said that the UK was Pakistan’s largest European trading, investment, and development partner. He said that the trajectory of the bilateral relations between our two countries showed immense potential for growth for the benefit of the two countries.

The prime minister lauded the services rendered by Dr Turner for the promotion of Pakistan-UK ties, especially in the fields of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The prime minister also commended the British High Commissioner for his proactive role in channelizing the UK’s support for the relief and recovery of the victims of climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated his role in bringing the English cricket team to Pakistan after 17 years to play exciting cricket. Moreover, the prime minister was all praise for his remarkable role in the revival of commercial flight operations of British Airways in Pakistan

The prime minister expressed his best wishes for the High Commissioner in his future endeavors. He also hosted a lunch in the honor of the outgoing high commissioner.