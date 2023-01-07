BioNTech Begins Trials For mRNA-Based Cancer Treatment

BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical firm that created the ground-breaking Covid-19 vaccine, said on Friday that it will trial a cancer therapy in the United Kingdom based on the same mRNA technology.

According to BioNTech, up to 10,000 patients will get the immunotherapy customized to specific tumors by the end of 2030, in either trial or as an approved treatment.

The research is part of a new partnership with the British government aimed at cancer immunotherapies, communicable diseases vaccines, and expanding BioNTech’s footprint in the UK, according to the company.

The company will also establish a new research and development facility in Cambridge with around 70 employees, as well as a regional headquarters in London.

Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO, and co-founder expressed that the company’s objective is to speed up the development of immunotherapies and vaccines utilizing technology that they have been investigating for over 20 years.

The UK effectively produced Covid-19 vaccinations rapidly, he added, proving that pharmaceutical development can be hastened without sacrificing shortcuts if everyone collaborates towards the same objective.

The messenger RNA technique debuted with the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first Covid vaccine to be authorized in the West in late 2020.

Scientists believe that mRNA vaccines, which stimulate an immune reaction by delivering genetic material carrying the code for critical components of a pathogen into human cells, could prove a game changer in the fight against numerous illnesses.