Disastrous Rains in UAE Force Sharjah to Close Parks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is experiencing extreme weather conditions, as rains flooded major parts of the country, compelling authorities to issue emergency guidelines for the citizens. Similarly, Sharjah municipality has also temporarily closed all parks in the city owing to bad weather.

Parks will only reopen after the weather becomes stable. Light showers greeted UAE residents on Saturday morning but soon moderate rain transformed into a heavy downpour, forcing traffic to a standstill in Dubai and Sharjah due to reduced visibility.

Dubai’s famous amusement venue, Global Village, also remained closed today (Saturday). But, it will resume operations on 8 January from 4 PM onwards.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) stated earlier today that northern, eastern, and coastal regions may experience rainfall at different intensities. It also warned the citizens of a significant drop in temperatures.