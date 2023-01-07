Passengers Suffer as PIA Jet Malfunctions Before Take-Off in Canada

Hundreds of passengers were left to suffer when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-784 developed a technical fault right before take-off from Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada.

According to details, around 250 passengers were onboard when the hydraulic system of the PIA’s Boeing 777 malfunctioned, causing a 30-hour delay in the flight.

ALSO READ Election Commission Bans New Project Announcements Before Local Body Elections

All passengers were offloaded and the aircraft was sent for repair. The plane finally departed at 8:22 PM on Friday and is expected to land in Karachi at 8:31 PM tonight.

In a separate development, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced to carry out a remote safety audit of the PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

ALSO READ Nurses Forced into Prostitution at Balochistan’s Top Hospital

Europe’s apex aviation safety body will assess the airworthiness of PIA and decide whether it will be granted access to European airspace.

The Europe Union (EU) had suspended PIA operations in July 2020 after the scandal involving dubious pilot licenses made global headlines.