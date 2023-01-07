Naseem Shah Reveals Hilarious Conversation With New Zealand Captain During Tense Chase [Video]

Star Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, has spoken up regarding the match-deciding moments of the second Test match against New Zealand in Karachi.

While reflecting on the crucial partnership with Abrar Ahmed, Naseem said that the latter was too confident while coming to the crease as a last man.

ALSO READ Twitter Full of Praise for Valiant Sarfaraz After Brilliant Century

The 19-year-old pacer added that he had a conversation with Southee that the spinner is wearing glasses and won’t be able to see the ball in the dark.

“Abrar Ahmed walked in with style as if he was Imran Khan. I realized this guy has confidence,” Naseem Shah added.

Abrar also praised Naseem for instilling confidence in him at a critical moment of the series decider, stating, “Naseem told me to believe in yourself.”

The 24-year -old went on to say that Naseem assured him that he had seen him in the nets facing spinners and that he could handle the situation.

Naseem told me to face the leg-spinner since, being one myself, I can read the googly and flipper. He decided to play the off-spinner,” Abrar stated.

ALSO READ Asian Cricket Council Responds After Najam Sethi Takes a Dig at India’s Jay Shah

It is worth noting that the Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand came to an end with a stirring conclusion in the second Test match. The teams shared the spoils as both matches ended in a draw.

Both the cricketing countries will now lock horns in the three-match ODI series, scheduled to start on 9 January in Karachi.