Naan and Roti Prices Continue to Rise in Islamabad

With the rise in flour prices due to a severe shortage amid the prevailing economic crunch, roti and naan prices have increased significantly all over the country.

Within a few days, roti and naan prices in Islamabad have jumped by Rs. 10. Roti is now being sold at up to Rs. 25 while naan is being sold at up to Rs. 30.

ALSO READ Fans Come Out in Support of Babar Azam After Yet Another Propaganda Campaign

With no immediate respite from the flour shortage in sight, naan and roti prices are expected to rise further. Another jump of Rs. 5 is anticipated in the next two to three days, which will push the prices of roti and naan to Rs. 25-30 and Rs. 30-35 respectively.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took power in April last year, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claiming even to sell his clothes to provide relief to the citizens.

ALSO READ More Than 150,000 Israelis Visit UAE in Only 10 Months

However, since then, roti and naan prices have increased by 75%. Insaf Naanbai Association Islamabad (INAI) has fixed the prices of roti at Rs. 25, naan at Rs. 30, qulcha at Rs. 35, Afghani naan at Rs. 50, roghni naan and paratha at Rs. 60, and special roghni naan and paratha at Rs. 70.

Speaking about the rising prices of roti and naan, a tandoor owner claimed that the 50 kg bag of flour was available for Rs. 8,000. Last week, its price increased to Rs. 10,000. Now, its price has reached Rs. 13,500.