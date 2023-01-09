Fans Come Out in Support of Babar Azam After Yet Another Propaganda Campaign

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jan 9, 2023 | 11:10 am

Cricket fans in Pakistan once again raised their voices on social media to support Babar Azam as the all-format captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Babar Azam’s captaincy has been under scrutiny after the two-match Test series against New Zealand ended in a draw, raising questions about his leadership.

Meanwhile, cricket fans took to Twitter, using the hashtag “#StayStrongBabarAzam,” to express their trust in the all-format captain.

The hashtag remained the top trend on the social media platform for more than 12 hours with another hashtag #IStandWithBabar also trending.

The responses on Twitter began when the right-handed batter was asked by a reporter at the news conference whether he would step down as Test captain.

The Lahore-born cricketer responded that his current focus is on white-ball cricket since the Men in Green will be playing an ODI series against New Zealand.

Here are some reactions:

