Fans Come Out in Support of Babar Azam After Yet Another Propaganda Campaign

Cricket fans in Pakistan once again raised their voices on social media to support Babar Azam as the all-format captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Babar Azam’s captaincy has been under scrutiny after the two-match Test series against New Zealand ended in a draw, raising questions about his leadership.

Meanwhile, cricket fans took to Twitter, using the hashtag “#StayStrongBabarAzam,” to express their trust in the all-format captain.

The hashtag remained the top trend on the social media platform for more than 12 hours with another hashtag #IStandWithBabar also trending.

The responses on Twitter began when the right-handed batter was asked by a reporter at the news conference whether he would step down as Test captain.

The Lahore-born cricketer responded that his current focus is on white-ball cricket since the Men in Green will be playing an ODI series against New Zealand.

Here are some reactions:

12 HOURS! Unbelievable that #StayStrongBabarAzam is still trending on top in Pakistan, along with #IStandWithBabar. I haven't seen a more powerful cricket trend in the country recently, this is crazy. Exactly seven hours to go now before the first ODI starts in Karachi. #PAKvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 9, 2023

Been told that #StayStrongBabarAzam and #IStandWithBabar are trending on top in the UAE as well. Can anyone confirm this? They are still on top in Pakistan as things stand. #PAKvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 9, 2023

#StayStrongBabarAzam ❤️ Those trying to pull you down will fall in the pit themselves. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) January 8, 2023

He is not any xyz player that you will pressurize him and he will step down like you are doing with other Pak captains since many years,He is Babar Azam,The Babar Azam,Mind It #StayStrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/3Q5sGtOW4e — Amjad Ali (@aliamjadkhan01) January 8, 2023

You won’t realise how good Babar Azam is until he’s gone#StaystrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/9SWk740ow2 — Rashid khan (@Rashidullah196) January 8, 2023

Most runs in international cricket since 2020: 𝟱𝟮𝟰𝟰 – 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗺 🇵🇰

𝟯𝟵𝟳𝟯 – 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝘇𝘄𝗮𝗻 🇵🇰

3621 – Joe Root 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

3544 – Litton Das 🇧🇩

3154 – Virat Kohli 🇮🇳

3021 – Steve Smith 🇦🇺

Mafia doob k mar jao sharam hy to#PAKvNZ #StayStrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/llddjkEhjz — Ahmad Raza ( fan of Babar Azam ) 🇵🇰 (@AhmadRa73) January 8, 2023

From a ball picker to The TOP RANKED Cricketer 💯

It's not a piece of cake 🙏🙌#StayStrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/gWY2S4cMjN — Q A S I M (@Its_Qasimm) January 8, 2023