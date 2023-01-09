More Than 150,000 Israelis Visit UAE in Only 10 Months

The normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel after the signing of the US-supported Abraham Accords has started to bear fruit, as more than 150,000 Israelis visited the Emirates in the last 10 months of 2022.

The number is expected to grow further this year since both countries plan to increase the number of flights, especially after coronavirus-related restrictions are being relaxed globally.

On the other hand, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, Pini Shani, stated that approximately 1,600 UAE nationals visited Israel during the same period, a significantly lower number compared to Israelis.

He described Israelis as being generous spenders and stated that they revoked travel restrictions in March 2022, allowing its citizens to fly to UAE, with over 150,000 Israelis visiting the gulf country in that period.

Speaking about the spending behavior of Emiratis, Pini said that UAE nationals and expats spend around $180 (AED 661) each day in Israel, while businessmen spend more but remain in the country for fewer days.

The SVP also invited citizens from UAE and other gulf countries since Israel has a lot to offer, including Halal food eateries, Arabic tour guides, Islamic tourist destinations, and family-friendly hotels and spaces.

He also termed Abraham Accords a fantastic chance to develop strong bilateral relations and also cultural ties and added that UAE is a completely new spot for Israelis, which attracts them to travel there and explore.

Pini, expressing his desire to increase the number of flights, also revealed that UAE and Israeli airlines currently operate a total of 70 weekly flights. The only two hindrances preventing tourism in Israel are its strict visa rules and lack of awareness about it, he noted.

Via Khaleej Times