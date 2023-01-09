Shadab Responds to ‘Getting Injured Playing for Money in Leagues’ Comment

Pakistan’s vice-captain for the white-ball team, Shadab Khan, has responded to criticism he faced for his injury in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The star all-rounder, who plays for the Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing edition of BBL, suffered an injury during a match against the Adelaide Strikers.

The injury not only forced the right-hander to miss the remaining BBL but also forced him to miss the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

After the Shahid Afridi-led selection committee announced the squad for the ODI series, a cricket fan criticized the leg-spinner for playing in the league.

“Playing foreign leagues for money. Getting injured. Missing national team matches,” one of the fans wrote on Twitter while tagging the star cricketer.

While responding to this, the 24-year-old cricketer wrote on his Twitter account, “Wherever I am selected for the national team, I will play for the country.”

Shadab stated that the Big Bash League helped him perform well in the T20 World Cup in Australia as playing in different conditions helps players improve.

Mere BBL experience ki wajah se meri performance Australia mai achi hui world cup mai. Playing in different conditions makes u better. Jahan mai national team ke liye select hon ga wahan hamesha national team ke liye khelun ga. Allah aap ko hamesha khush rakhay. https://t.co/qO7laXIfiI — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 8, 2023

The all-rounder said in another tweet, “Finger injuries can happen anytime, anyone can get hit by the ball in practice whether it’s Australia or Pakistan.”