Passengers Forced to Use Mineral Water as PIA Flight Takes Off Without Water for Toilet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The national flag carrier made waves once again when it took off without storing water for the toilet.

According to reports, Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, several parliamentarians, and other notable personalities were among the passengers of the PIA flight from Karachi to Islamabad.

Harsh words were also exchanged after the crew asked passengers to cooperate in the inconvenient situation and use mineral water in the toilet.

The flight crew did not serve drinks, tea, and coffee to the hapless passengers as well for obvious reasons considering the situation at hand.

In a separate recent incident, a brutal fight broke out between several passengers on PIA’s Quetta-Islamabad flight. They were offloaded and arrested by the ASF.

Initially, the passengers indulged in an argument, which soon spiraled into a brawl. Around 4 passengers were involved in the fight while other passengers watched the spectacle in utter disbelief.