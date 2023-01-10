Etihad Airways Announces Massive Recruitment Drive Worldwide

One of the most popular airlines in the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a massive recruitment drive to hire cabin crew and expand its operations. The campaign will continue throughout this month in various major cities across the world.

Etihad Airways has an extremely diverse cabin crew from over 150 countries, having the facility to fly to 64 locations globally. The cabin crew, based in Abu Dhabi, will be given plenty of attractive benefits, including a fully furnished residence, generous salary, medical insurance, and discounts on food, beverages, and entertainment in UAE’s elite locations. They, along with their friends and family, will get many travel-related privileges as well.

ALSO READ Govt to Appoint New SBP Deputy Governor

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief Human Resources (CHR) at Etihad Airways, described her organization as the best place to take off the flying career since one will be able to experience distinct cultures, explore beautiful destinations, and grow professionally. She opined that the airline wants its employees to have the same kind of care that is provided to the customers.

How to Apply

Interested people can take their resume/CV to the open days that are being conducted by Etihad Airways at various locations across the globe. After the shortlisting, candidates will be called for an interview the next day. Below is the table showing details of the open days:

ALSO READ UAE’s New Visa Rules Promote Longer Stays in the Country