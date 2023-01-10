Habib University is launching a conversational series, ‘Habib Talks’, which will serve as a platform to not only discuss the developmental, humanitarian, economic, and political crises, etc., affecting the world and their implications for Pakistan but also to advocate for the resolution of such crises.

Habib Talks is a project that seeks to create an intellectual community of inquisitive and change-driven individuals whose thoughts would be available to all young people in Pakistani society.

Habib Talks seeks to facilitate enlightening discussions with notable academics, thinkers, businesspeople, intellectuals, influencers, educators, development professionals, and other motivating individuals.

The platform aims to cover a wide range of topics, with a primary focus on educating and inspiring students. Through these discussions, Habib University hopes to solidify its position as the leading institution for undergraduate liberal arts and sciences education in Pakistan.

The intellectual mission of Habib University goes beyond developing human capital for the economy of the country. The goal is to shape the next generation into pioneers, visionaries, and compassionate thinkers who will work towards freeing the country from inequity and intellectual deprivation.

As Pakistan faces a financial crisis and increasing debt, it is important for citizens to be actively engaged in addressing shifting socio-economic conditions, rising political unrest, and division in society.

Civil society plays a crucial role in promoting informed involvement and prosperity for the nation.

The primary audience is students, and the discussions will also tackle the intellectual challenge of undergraduate education at Habib University, a leading institution for context-driven liberal arts and sciences in Pakistan.

The first Habib Talks session, “Engaged Citizens in Times of Economic Challenges,” will explore the role of engaged citizens in addressing financial crises and will feature speakers Dr. Aqdas Afzal and Zafar Masud President & CEO, The Bank of Punjab & Chairman Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)

The session will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Tariq Rafi Hall at Habib University.

