Hundreds of Tourists Rescued From Mountain Top in Sharjah During Heavy Rains

As heavy rains hit Sharjah, hundreds of tourists were left stranded on a mountaintop tourist destination known as Al Suhub Rest House, also known as the Cloud Lounge, in Khor Fakkan area.

Sharjah Police, ambulances, and civil defense teams safely rescued 350 people after fallen rocks blocked the road leading to the popular spot.

Footage shared on social media showed large rocks blocking the road to the Cloud Lounge, which was opened in 2021 by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Al Naour, said that a task force was set up immediately to respond to the incident and added that teams were highly prepared to deal with challenges that may emerge as a result of natural factors.

As the UAE braces for more heavy rain and a significant drop in temperatures this week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted downpours in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, and light rain for Dubai on Wednesday.

January and February are typically the wettest months in the UAE, and hence, authorities have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution and stay informed of the latest weather developments.