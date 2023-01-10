Sindh Government Orders Immediate Launch of Electric Buses

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has ordered the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to immediately launch the Peoples Electric Bus Service (PEBS) and decide its routes in Karachi.

Memon presided over a session regarding the People’s Bus Service (PBS) on Monday. Participants discussed the purchase of new buses and the introduction of new routes.

ALSO READ Lahore to Begin Two Road Projects Worth Rs. 7 Billion Tomorrow

He declared that the government has authorized the purchase of additional buses, and decided to expedite the procurement procedure.

Electric Taxi Project

Late last year, the Sindh government also revealed its plans to launch an electric taxi service that will compete with ride-hailing services.

Memon stated that the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares massively. This has made the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service even more crucial.

Memon stated that the Sindh government is diligently striving to introduce a new environmentally friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi. He added that this project will be available for public use soon.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Issues Traffic Plan For E-11 Interchange Construction

Although, Memon did not reveal a launch timeline, which may take a while, given that the government is yet to start testing the service.