Ramiz Raja Says He Will Never Respect Fixers Like Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has defended his decision not to include any controversial character in the national team.

Ramiz Raja stated during an event at the Government College University in Lahore that he will never respect individuals who have defamed the country.

Responding to a question regarding Amir’s selection, Ramiz said, “Youth needs to understand that you can’t love those who were involved in fixing.”

Ramiz added that he has witnessed such incidents during his career and that it was difficult for him to alter his decision to include them in the team.

The former cricketer went on to claim that he played in an era when nine players were involved in trying to win a match while two players were not.

Earlier this month, Ramiz had accused two of his teammates, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, of match-fixing during their playing days.

Referring to Justice Qayyum’s report on match-fixing, Ramiz Raja remarked, “If I was the decision maker at the time, I would’ve banned them forever.”

It is worth noting Amir had responded to Ramiz’s statement last week, saying he was giving the impression that only he was right and others were wrong.