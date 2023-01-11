Najam Sethi Keen to Meet India’s Jay Shah to Discuss Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, is keen to meet the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBC) Secretary, Jay Shah.

As per media reports, Najam Sethi has expressed interest in meeting with the BCCI Secretary to discuss the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in detail.

The much-important meeting between the two could take place on the eve of the International League T20 (ILT20) inaugural match in Dubai.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has invited both Najam Sethi and Jay Shah to the opening ceremony of the league, scheduled on January 13th.

According to the details, Najam Sethi will most likely attend the ceremony, and a meeting will be held if the BCCI Secretary accepts the ECB invitation.

PCB and BCCI had developed a disagreement when Jay Shah announced to change of the venue of Asia Cup 2022 from Pakistan due to security reasons.

Following the announcement, the former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, threatened to boycott the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which is to be played in India.

After taking charge as PCB Chief, Najam Sethi stated that they will not take any action that will isolate them from the rest of the cricketing world.

Last week, Sethi, sarcastically asked Jay Shah to decide the schedule for Pakistan Super League 2023 after he one-sidedly announced the details for Asia Cup 2023.