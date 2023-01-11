First Look at UAE’s Only Marine Rail Bridge Connecting Abu Dhabi to the Mainland

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the completion of its first marine rail bridge, a key project of Etihad Rail, linking Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port to the mainland once it becomes operational.

The train, via this bridge, will transport freight from the port’s large container facility to key centers across the country and beyond.

The bridge is part of the second stage of the Etihad Rail project to connect the region, ensuring the transport of goods in a more efficient and sustainable way. Each fully loaded train crossing the bridge will remove 300 trucks from roads in UAE, reducing the cost of freight and trade and benefiting the environment.

Etihad Rail’s Director of Engineering, Adriaan Wolhuter, stated that the latest bridge is among the most complex and challenging bridges the company has ever made.

UAE’s only marine rail bridge required a significant amount of planning and detailed design work to ensure its successful completion. Below are pictures to give you a sneak peek into what the bridge looks like: