Israel and Arab Nations Start High-Level Dialogue in UAE

Israel is actively seeking recognition from other countries, especially the Arab world. Now that it is getting closer to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the day isn’t far when remaining Arab nations officially recognize Israel as a state, thereby forming diplomatic ties.

Recently, a high-level meeting between officials from Israel and several Arab countries took place in UAE to discuss security cooperation, as confirmed by a US official.

The reports suggest that over 150 delegates from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, UAE, and US, discussed security as part of the Negev Forum, a group that emerged after the normalization of ties between some Arab countries and Israel.

Counselor of the US Department of State, Derek Chollet, revealed that the 2-day meeting was the largest since Madrid Peace Conference in 1991.

He noted that issues such as capacity building and information sharing were reviewed in the context of the ongoing military cooperation between both sides. The Counselor also stated that food security and education also came under discussion to improve integration and enhance security in the region.

As part of the Abraham Accords, Bahrain, UAE, and Morocco normalized ties with Israel in 2020, whereas Egypt made peace with the apartheid state in 1979.